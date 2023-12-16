Guyton caught both of his targets for 19 yards in the 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

With the game out of reach very early into the contest, new starting quarterback Easton Stick spread the ball around plenty. Guyton's 31 offensive snaps were pretty typical, as was his lackluster usage. With head coach Brandon Staley gone and the Chargers essentially out of the playoff race, it wouldn't be surprising to se Guyton completely phased out for younger talent.