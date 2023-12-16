Guyton caught both of his targets for 19 yards in the 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.
With the game out of reach very early into the contest, new starting quarterback Easton Stick spread the ball around plenty. Guyton's 31 offensive snaps were pretty typical, as was his lackluster usage. With head coach Brandon Staley gone and the Chargers essentially out of the playoff race, it wouldn't be surprising to se Guyton completely phased out for younger talent.
More News
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: Another one-catch performance•
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: One catch in win•
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: One reception in return•
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: Active versus Ravens•
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jalen Guyton: Listed as questionable for Week 12•