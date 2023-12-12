Guyton brought in his sole target for eight yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

Guyton saw a season low in offensive snaps with only 21, which was less than half of both rookie receiver Quentin Johnston (60) and veteran castoff Alex Erickson (45). Additionally, considering Joshua Palmer (knee) is trending toward a return this week, and with quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) now out for the year, Guyton will likely see an even smaller role on an already struggling offensive team.