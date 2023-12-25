Guyton caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in the 24-22 loss to the Bills on Saturday.

Guyton played just 17 offensive snaps, a dramatic decline from the previous six weeks in which he averaged around 38. It appears as if the speedster seems to have lost his job as the No. 3 wideout as Alex Erickson played a whopping 37 snaps, although he once again did very little with the opportunities. With Easton Stick under center for the rest of the season, there's very few options that warrant fantasy consideration.