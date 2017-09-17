Olawale (quadriceps) is inactive Sunday for the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Jets.

Olawale's absence will leave the Raiders without a traditional fullback Sunday, but tight ends Lee Smith and Clive Walford are capable of lining up in the backfield when needed to pave the way for Marshawn Lynch and company. Since Olawale was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, it's unclear if the quad injury is actually keeping him on the sideline Sunday or if he's simply being left inactive in a coach's decision.