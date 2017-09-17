Raiders' Jamize Olawale: Hits inactive list Sunday
Olawale (quadriceps) is inactive Sunday for the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Jets.
Olawale's absence will leave the Raiders without a traditional fullback Sunday, but tight ends Lee Smith and Clive Walford are capable of lining up in the backfield when needed to pave the way for Marshawn Lynch and company. Since Olawale was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, it's unclear if the quad injury is actually keeping him on the sideline Sunday or if he's simply being left inactive in a coach's decision.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...