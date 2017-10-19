Olawale (concussion) is active for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

Olawale was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable, but apparently cleared the league's concussion protocol and is good to play. The 28-year-old has three carries for 15 yards in three games this season and doesn't see enough opportunities to warrant fantasy consideration.

