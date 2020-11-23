Witten caught a one-yard touchdown pass on his only target in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Witten's clutch touchdown reception put the Raiders ahead with less than two minutes left in the contest, but Las Vegas was ultimately unable to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from constructing a game-winning drive. Witten's offensive snap share surpassed the 50-percent mark Sunday, but fellow tight end Darren Waller led the unit in receiving again with seven catches on as many targets for 88 yards and a score. Witten figures to provide a run-blocking presence again in Week 12 against the Falcons.