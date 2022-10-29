Eluemunor (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Eluemunor exited the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Texans early due to an ankle injury. However, he has practiced all week -- including a full session Friday -- and will be ready to return to his role as the team's starting right tackle.
More News
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Leaves with injury•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Activated by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Moves to COVID list•
-
Jaguars' Jermaine Eluemunor: Joins Jacksonville•
-
Dolphins' Jermaine Eluemunor: Inks deal with Miami•
-
Patriots' Jermaine Eluemunor: Rejoins active roster•