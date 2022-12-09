Eluemunor (oblique) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Rams.
Eluemunor picked up an oblique injury and will likely be replaced by Thayer Munford. The right tackle has yet to miss a game this season although he was forced to exit early in Week 7 with an ankle injury.
