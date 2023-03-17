Eluemunor re-signed with the Raiders on Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Eluemunor won the right tackle competition in Las Vegas in 2022 and played a significant role for the team. While he may have the chance to start again next season, the Raiders are expected to try to bolster their offensive line through the upcoming NFL Draft.
