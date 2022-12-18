Eluemunor (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Eluemunor sustained an apparent oblique injury in Week 14 versus the Rams, but it's since been revealed that he'll be able to give it a go and start at right tackle in Sunday's matchup against New England.
More News
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Suffers oblique injury•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Ready to face Saints•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Leaves with injury•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Activated by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Moves to COVID list•
-
Jaguars' Jermaine Eluemunor: Joins Jacksonville•