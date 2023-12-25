Eluemunor (knee) suffered a knee injury during Monday's 20-14 win over Kansas City.
Eluemunor got rolled up in the fourth quarter and was listed as questionable to return, but the severity of his injury remains undisclosed at this time. If Eluemunor is forced to miss any time, Thayer Munford will stand to start at RT on the road against Indianapolis in Week 17.
