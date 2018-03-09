Ellis and the Raiders have reached agreement on a three-year contract for more than $15 million, including $6 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2014 fourth-round selection, Ellis only has one-half of a sack in 60 NFL games, but he's made 41 starts and piled up 112 tackles, including a career-best 48 last season. He'll likely continue in his role as Oakland's starting nose tackle, exiting the field for most passing downs.