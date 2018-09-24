Raiders' Karl Joseph: Expected to miss time
Joseph (hamstring) is expected to miss at least one game, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Joseph left Sunday's game at Miami in the first half and didn't return, and now it seems he'll be out one week at the minimum. Though he hasn't filled up the stat sheet thus far in 2018, the 25-year-old safety is an integral part of Oakland's defense, and his absence is a blow to the 0-3 team. Erik Harris is expected to fill in for Joseph for at least the immediate future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...