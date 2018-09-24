Joseph (hamstring) is expected to miss at least one game, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Joseph left Sunday's game at Miami in the first half and didn't return, and now it seems he'll be out one week at the minimum. Though he hasn't filled up the stat sheet thus far in 2018, the 25-year-old safety is an integral part of Oakland's defense, and his absence is a blow to the 0-3 team. Erik Harris is expected to fill in for Joseph for at least the immediate future.