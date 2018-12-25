Joseph recorded seven stops and a sack Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.

The third-year safety is closing out the season on a strong note, as he posted the same statistics in the Week 15 loss to the Bengals. His 44 tackles for the campaign are still well off the pace from his totals in 2017 (79) and 2016 (60), however.

More News
Our Latest Stories