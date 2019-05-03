The Raiders aren't expected to pick up Joseph's fifth-year option, which would make him a free agent in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Oakland drafted Johnathan Abram with the 27th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and picked up Lamarcus Joyner and Curtis Riley over the offseason, making Joseph's role uncertain heading into the upcoming 2019 campaign. The Raiders have made it pretty evident that they plan to head in a different direction after this season, but that doesn't mean Joseph can't win the starting strong safety job in what figures to be his last year with the team.