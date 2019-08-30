Raiders' Kyle Wilber: Earns start in preseason finale
WIlber (back) racked up five tackles (one solo) and a sack in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Wilber had been sidelined by a minor back injury earlier this month, but he drew the start at strongside linebacker Thursday en route to logging 32 defensive snaps. The veteran special teamer notched 15 tackles (10 solo) in 14 games during his first season with the Raiders last year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...