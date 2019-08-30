WIlber (back) racked up five tackles (one solo) and a sack in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Wilber had been sidelined by a minor back injury earlier this month, but he drew the start at strongside linebacker Thursday en route to logging 32 defensive snaps. The veteran special teamer notched 15 tackles (10 solo) in 14 games during his first season with the Raiders last year.

