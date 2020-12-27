Mariota didn't play any snaps Saturday in the Raiders' 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Mariota initially seemed poised to make his first start with the Raiders when No. 1 quarterback Derek Carr suffered what was believed to be a significant groin injury in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, but the latter ended up approaching Saturday's contest minus a designation after he surprisingly practiced in full capacity all week. Carr didn't suffer any in-game setbacks with the injury and threw for 336 yards in the narrow loss, leaving no opportunity for Mariota to get on the field on the heels of his excellent showing in relief of Carr against the Chargers. The Raiders have now been eliminated from playoff contention after suffering their fifth loss in six games, but Carr is still expected to start in the season finale Jan. 3 at Denver even though he may be at less-than-optimal health.