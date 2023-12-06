Mariota played five of the Eagles' 72 snaps on offense and completed two of three pass attempts for 16 yards while carrying twice for six yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

For the first time all season, Mariota was summoned from the bench with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter while starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion. Mariota led the Eagles to a pair of first downs before Hurts was cleared to return to the game. Assuming Hurts makes it through the upcoming practice week unscathed, Mariota will remain in a backup role for the Eagles' matchup with the Cowboys this Sunday.