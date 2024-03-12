Mariota is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending a year as Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia, the 30-year-old Mariota will join a Washington team that has Sam Howell under contract for two more years and owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This signing would seem to hint at a desire to either trade Howell or move down in the draft. In any case, Mariota seems like a good fit with new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who tends to rely heavily on shotgun formations and avoid play calls with slow-developing routes. Mariota's one-year contract reportedly has a base value of $6 million and can go up to $10 million with incentives.