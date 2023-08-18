Mariota started the Eagles' 18-18 preseason tie with the Browns on Thursday night and completed nine of 17 passes for 86 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed once for five yards.

Mariota needs game reps in his new team's offense, so his extended stint in Thursday's contest makes sense. The veteran signal-caller was sharper in Philadelphia's preseason opener versus the Ravens while completing seven of 11 passes, but Mariota remains a lock for the role of Jalen Hurts' top backup come the regular season.