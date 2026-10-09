Mariota (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Mariota was held out of practice all week while recovering from a right knee injury that he aggravated against the Colts in Week 4. The good news for the Commanders is that Jayden Daniels (left elbow) has been cleared to return for Week 5, and with Mariota sidelined, rookie seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis will operate as the backup QB behind Daniels. The next opportunity for Mariota to return is Week 6 against the 49ers on Monday, Oct. 19.