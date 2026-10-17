Mariota (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 49ers, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Mariota will miss a second consecutive game due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, which he picked up during the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Colts in London. Rookie seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis will once again serve as Washington's backup quarterback behind Jayden Daniels for Monday night's game. The Commanders are on a bye for Week 7, so Mariota could be back in action for Week 8 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 1.