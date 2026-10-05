Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Mariota has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right knee, and the quarterback's recovery timeline is to be determined, Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reports.

Meanwhile, Quinn expects Jayden Daniels (left elbow) to have a full week of practice and return to action this coming Sunday against the Giants, per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site. When it comes to Mariota, the knee injury that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Colts in London typically is a multi-week injury, meaning seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis likely will be the backup signal-caller to Daniels in Week 5 and even beyond that point.