Lynch (shoulder) was removed from the Raiders' injury report Friday, indicating he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After sitting out the Raiders' opening practice of the week with the shoulder issue, Lynch advanced to limited work Thursday. It's unclear how much involvement he saw in the Raiders' final session of the week Friday, but whatever Lynch was able to do was enough for Oakland to give him the green light for the weekend. Lynch has handled at least 18 carries in each of the past three weeks and is on pace for a 272-attempt season, but coach John Gruden suggested the team has no plans to reduce the 32-year-old's workload. "He's been durable his career," Gruden said of Lynch. "We'll just keep feeding him Skittles and keep sending him out there as long as he can."