Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Could be reinstated this summer
Bryant (knee, suspension) may have a chance to be reinstated before training camp if he follows his treatment plan during the offseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
After suffering a season-ending PCL injury Week 10 this past season, Bryant was moved back to the NFL's Reserve/Commissioner suspended list in mid-December for a violation of the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement. He has an interesting offseason coming up, likely requiring treatment for both his physical and mental health. The 27-year-old wideout finally earned his fourth accrued NFL season in 2018, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Bryant may need to serve additional games on a suspension even if he receives clearance to partake in training camp.
