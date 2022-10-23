Farley is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans due to a back injury.
Farley recorded a tackle on special teams to begin Sunday's matchup, but it's unclear whether he'll be available down the stretch. If he's unable to return, his absence shouldn't significantly impact the Raiders' defensive plans.
More News
-
Raiders' Matthias Farley: Signs with Las Vegas•
-
Titans' Matthias Farley: Heads to Tennessee•
-
Jets' Matthias Farley: Re-signs with Jets•
-
Jets' Matthias Farley: Leaves practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Matthias Farley: Active for Thursday's contest•
-
Jets' Matthias Farley: Sports questionable designation•