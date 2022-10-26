site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Matthias Farley: Practices Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2022
Farley (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Farley seems to have sustained a back injury during Week 7's matchup against the Texans. The veteran safety sits at the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart and he'll likely continue his depth role Sunday if he's able to suit up.
