The Panthers signed Farley to their active roster Saturday.
Farley has spent the majority of this year on Carolina's practice squad, but with Justin Houston (hamstring) going on injured reserve, the 31-year-old safety has been signed to the team's active roster. The eight-year veteran has appeared in three games for the Panthers this season, recording eight total tackles.
