The Raiders reworked Crosby's contract to give him an additional $6 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The reworked contract does not come with any additional years to Crosby's current contract. With Malcolm Koonce already in the mix and the signing of Christain Wilkins this offseason, the Raiders should have among the best defensive lines in the league in 2024.