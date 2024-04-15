Crosby (knee) said, "I'm feeling better than I ever have," Monday, after he spent much of 2023 fighting through a knee injury that required draining multiple times a week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Crosby set career highs in combined tackles (90) and sacks (14.5) last season despite spending much of the campaign hampered by a bursa joint issue. The 26-year-old underwent a procedure to correct it in January after the season ended and began rehabbing it soon after, which went "incredible." according to Crosby.