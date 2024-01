Crosby recorded six tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Crosby played 100 percent of the defensive snaps against Indy and is one of league's few true every-down edge defenders. He's gone three straight games without a sack and has been stuck on 13.5 of them since Week 14. Additionally, Crosby has totaled 88 tackles (53 solo) and a pair of forced fumbles.