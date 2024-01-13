Crosby will need surgeries on his knee and thumb this offseason, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

There's no exact timeline on when Crosby plans to get these surgeries or how long the recovery time is, but it's expected to happen at some point this offseason. Despite dealing with knee and apparent thumb issues throughout the year, Crosby was able to suit up in all 17 of the Raiders' games. The 26-year-old was voted second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career, recording 90 total tackles, including 23 tackles for loss.