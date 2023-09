Mayer was not targeted in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Mayer was on the field for 29 of the Raiders' 59 offensive snaps in his NFL debut, but he was held without a target on nine routes run, and he was called for a holding penalty on a Josh Jacobs carry in the third quarter. Fellow tight end Austin Hooper caught his only target for 20 yards, and the timeshare at the position figures to continue against the Bills in Week 2, limiting Mayer's fantasy appeal.