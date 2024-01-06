Mayer (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Mayer had already been ruled out prior, but the Raiders wanted to open up a roster spot for the final week of the regular season. The rookie tight end was widely lauded as a sure-fire starter in the league, but he ended up splitting time frequently with Austin Hooper the entire campaign. The 22-year-old likely still projects as a clear-cut starter in future seasons, but it's certainly been a frustrating season for fantasy managers who expected Mayer to flash to the same extent as fellow rookies Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid and Luke Musgrave.