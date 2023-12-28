Mayer (toe) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's walk-through practice.

The Raiders have held walkthroughs for the first two Week 17 practice sessions, and Mayer has been estimated as a non-participant on both occasions. He'll have an opportunity Friday to get in some on-field work, but another absence would put him on track to miss a second straight game Sunday at Indianapolis. If Mayer is sidelined, Austin Hooper would likely be in store for a three-down role as the Raiders' starting tight end.