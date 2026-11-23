Mayer posted one catch (on four targets) for four yards during Sunday's 38-24 defeat at Denver.

Mayer missed out on a prime opportunity with top TE Brock Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) inactive in Week 11. When Bowers was out in Weeks 1 and 2 as he recovered from a meniscus trim in his left knee, Mayer went for a combined 9-55-0 line on 11 targets in those contests, but the latter also missed a stretch in the fourth quarter this Sunday due to a back injury. Bowers' status will be worth monitoring this week, as an absence from him next Sunday in Cleveland will set up Mayer for another key chance to produce.