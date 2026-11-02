Mayer caught five of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets.

Mayer's six targets were second on the team behind Brock Bowers' 10, and only Bowers (26) ran more routes than Mayer's 20 on Kirk Cousins' 27 dropbacks. The tight end has just one touchdown this season but has remained an integral part of Las Vegas' passing attack. He's already surpassed his 2025 catches and yards totals, posting 36 grabs for 351 yards through eight games this season. Mayer will be a fantasy TE2 for next Sunday's date with the 49ers.