Mayer (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

This news isn't surprising considering coach Antonio Pierce said earlier Friday that he didn't expect Mayer to be available. The rookie tight end will miss a second consecutive game, leaving Austin Hooper and Zach Gentry as the team's only available options at the position. Mayer will have one more chance to suit up Week 18 against the Broncos before the conclusion of his first NFL campaign.