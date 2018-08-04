Nugent signed with the Raiders on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Nugent was signed after the Raiders waived Giorgio Tavecchio on Friday, all but crowning rookie Eddy Pineiro with the starting job. The 36-year-old will compete for that role as well, but he's being brought in to mentor the 22-year-old Pineiro more than anything.

