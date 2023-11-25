Spillane (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 contest versus the Chiefs, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Spillane played every defensive snap and tallied a team-high 13 tackles in a loss to Miami last Sunday, but he's been hobbled by an ankle injury during Week 12 prep. The linebacker logged a trio of limited practice sessions and enters the weekend with a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's clash with Kansas City. Spillane has rarely missed a defensive down for Las Vegas this season and leads the team with 94 stops and three interceptions, so an absence against the Chiefs would be keenly felt.