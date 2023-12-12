Spillane had 10 tackles (seven solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Spillane tied with Maxx Crosby for the most tackles on the team, and the two combined for three of the Raiders' five sacks on the day. Spillane's 71 defensive snap count was the third time he's reached 70 or more this season in what was the lowest scoring game of the season. It was also the third straight game that he registered double-digit tackles and leads Las Vegas in that category with 115 total tackles (62 solo).