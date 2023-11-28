Spillane compiled 11 tackles (six solo) during Las Vegas' 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Spillane led the Raiders in tackles Sunday despite playing through an ankle injury. The 27-year-old has now logged double-digit tackles in back-to-back games and three times total this season.
