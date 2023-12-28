Spillane tallied 11 tackles (nine solo) and deflected a pass in Monday's 2014 victory against the Chiefs.

Spillane and Nate Hobbs tied for the team lead in tackles on Christmas Day, with Spillane's total representing his fourth double-digit performance over his past five games. The veteran linebacker leads Las Vegas with a career-high 130 stops on the season, ranking 11th in the NFL. Spillane also has career-best marks of 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in his first campaign with the Raiders.