Spillane tallied 11 tackles (nine solo) and deflected a pass in Monday's 2014 victory against the Chiefs.
Spillane and Nate Hobbs tied for the team lead in tackles on Christmas Day, with Spillane's total representing his fourth double-digit performance over his past five games. The veteran linebacker leads Las Vegas with a career-high 130 stops on the season, ranking 11th in the NFL. Spillane also has career-best marks of 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in his first campaign with the Raiders.
More News
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Tied for most tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Leads team in tackles•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Good to go•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Could sit Sunday due to ankle issue•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Leads team in tackles•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Huge interception in close matchup•