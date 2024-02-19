Spillane closed out his 2023 campaign with a career-high 148 tackles (82 solo), 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 17 games.

Ultimately ranking 10th among the NFL in total tackles in 2023, Spillane was a defensive force in his first season with the Raiders after spending the previous four years as a part-time player in Pittsburgh. Such improvements could make Spillane a contract-extension candidate, but his current deal already runs through 2024, so expect the 28-year-old veteran to once again occupy the starting role at middle linebacker this upcoming season.