Spillane registered six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Spillane finished tied for third with Maxx Crosby for tackles on the day. Spillane played every defensive snap Sunday and has played 50-plus snaps on defense in all but one game this season. He's up to a career-high 136 total tackles in 2023, which ranks 11th in the NFL in that category.