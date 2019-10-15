Corbett was traded from the Browns to the Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick Tuesday.

Corbett was drafted during the second round in 2018 by Cleveland but the team is apparently happy to move on for the unspecified return. He started one game last season and appeared in three games as a reserve in 2019.

