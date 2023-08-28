Rypien completed seven of 13 passes for 67 yards and rushed once for two yards during Saturday's 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos.

While Rypien's anemic stats under center in his final preseason action would normally be enough to call into question his security as Matthew Stafford's primary backup, Stetson Bennett had a significantly worse night, going four of nine for just 14 yards and two interceptions in his three drives. The Rams, who wanted to address their backup quarterback situation after last year's struggles with Stafford out, are arguably worse at the position than last year. While the Rams may feel inclined to keep both players on the roster initially, a dip into the free agent quarterback market may be on the horizon after mostly uninspiring play in the preseason from Rypien and Bennett.