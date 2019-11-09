Hager (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Cam DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Hager was unable to practice at all this week, and with news coming Thursday that he would likely be placed on injured reserve, it is no surprise that he has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Troy Reeder is in line to take over for Hager at inside linebacker as long as the latter is out, which likely means the remainder of the season.