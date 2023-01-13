Perkins completed 19 of 34 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and added 19 rushing attempts for 90 yards during the 2022 season.

Perkins flashed some promise during the 2022 preseason, completing 35 of 49 pass attempts for 399 yards and two touchdowns while adding 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 18 attempts. That dual-threat ability was called upon in Week 11, when Matthew Stafford (neck) left midway through the third quarter, and Perkins performed admirably with 64 passing yards and 39 rushing yards in limited action, although a 50 percent completion percentage was a concerning sign. Perkins started in Week 12 with John Wolford out with a neck injury of his own, and struggled mightily, completing just 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while tacking on 44 rushing yards. The Virginia product would only see five more snaps on offense the remainder of the year, as Wolford and Baker Mayfield served as the starters. Perkins is a restricted free agent going into 2023, but his struggles when called upon this season may see him looking elsewhere for work as a backup.