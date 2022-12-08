Perkins appears to be the Rams' third option at quarterback for Thursday's game against the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that the newly acquired Baker Mayfield will be in line to start the Week 14 contest if incumbent John Wolford (neck) isn't available.

When Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season following Week 11 action before being effectively ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a spinal contusion, Perkins stepped in for his first NFL start Week 12. He completed just 13 of 23 attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions to go with nine carries for 44 yards in a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs before moving to the bench Week 13 in favor of Wolford. Though Wolford didn't fare any better in last week's loss to the Saints (14 for 26 for 178 yards and two interceptions), he's tentatively in line to direct the offense Thursday so long as the sore neck that resulted in him being listed as questionable for the contest doesn't hamper him in pregame warmups. Mayfield also appears to have quickly jumped ahead of Perkins on the depth chart since joining the Rams on Tuesday after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers. Pelissero reports that Mayfield practiced Wednesday and is up to speed with the Week 14 game plan, so the Rams are content to give him a look as the starter if Wolford can't go.